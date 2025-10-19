Did Iowa State Cyclones Get Back Into AP Top 25 After Week 8?
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to get some rest on their bye in Week 8, and it came at a good time following two straight losses to conference opponents. To start the year, there was a ton of optimism surrounding the Cyclones.
This was a team that appeared to be a contender for the Big 12 title, and the 5-0 start overall and the 2-0 start only furthered that optimism. The strong start to the year resulted in Iowa State being a fixture in the AP Top 25. However, following their loss to the Colorado Buffaloes, they fell out.
Due to the team not playing in Week 8, it was unlikely that they were going to find their way back in without playing. However, a couple of Top 25 teams lost, including the Utah Utes who just recently got back into the Top 25.
Cyclones On the Outside Looking In
The unlikelihood that the team was going to get back into the Top 25 without playing proved to be true. Even though Iowa State might not have been able to move up, they will have the chance to do so in Week 9.
One of the biggest games of the week, not only in the Big 12, but in all of college football, was the BYU Cougars hosting the Utah Utes. The Utes were coming off a blowout win against the Arizona State Sun Devils and riding some momentum. Unfortunately for them, it was the Cougars who were the better team on Saturday, and the Cougars now might be the team to beat in the Big 12.
While the Top 25 win for BYU was impressive, the most significant development in the conference was the Texas Tech Red Raiders suffering their first loss of the year to the Sun Devils on the road. With some things within the conference starting to shake up, it opens the door for Iowa State.
At one point, it was uncertain whether or not the Cyclones were going to have another Top 25 team on their schedule following their Week 0 win. Now, they will be facing a Top 25 team in Week 9, and the Sun Devils could also present them with an opportunity for another signature win in Week 10.
It isn’t going to be an easy stretch for the Cyclones, but the opportunity to get back in the Top 25 could come with a win over the Cougars in Week 9. If they can accomplish that, they will have a chance to make some noise.