Matchup Against BYU Cougars Will Make or Break Iowa State Cyclones' Season
As the Iowa State Cyclones got some rest on their bye in Week 8, there were some fantastic games across college football. With a plethora of good games, the action on the field did not disappoint.
In the Big 12, there were some notable games on the schedule that Iowa State was keeping an eye on, and the landscape of the conference has changed. The Texas Tech Red Raiders, who came into the week regarded as the team to beat in the Big 12 suffered their first loss of the year to the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road.
The Sun Devils had a healthy Sam Leavitt under center and after missing the game against the Utah Utes, he helped lead the program to a bounce back victory. For the Red Raiders, it was a bit of a surprising loss and one that has now opened the door for another team in the conference to claim the best spot. That team is the BYU Cougars.
In Week 8, the Cougars were able to remain undefeated with a Top 25 win at home against the Utes. This win has now propelled the Cougars to being considered the best team in the conference, and they will be the next opponent for the Cyclones.
BYU Will Make or Break Cyclones’ Season
With Iowa State resting in Week 8, they got some help in their slim chances of making a Big 12 title game. The Red Raiders losing has opened things up a bit more in the conference, but Week 9 is now clearly a must-win game for the program.
Fortunately, the Cyclones are going to be at home for this one and that could help make the difference. They have been a much better team at home than on the road, and they will need to be at their best to beat BYU.
The Cougars have played two conference road games so far this year and both of which were one score games against the Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes. At home, Iowa State might have enough in the tank to give them a close game, and they should be well-prepared coming off a bye.
This is a prime opportunity for the signature win that the Cyclones need to get back into the mix in the Big 12. It is still going to be unlikely that they will be able to play for a conference title, but it all starts in Week 9 against the Cougars.