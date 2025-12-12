Former Iowa State Cyclones Commit Receives Offer From Penn State Nittany Lions

As the Iowa State Cyclones continue to try to retain roster pieces following the departure of their head coach, Matt Campbell, a recent decommit has been offered by Campbell’s new school.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see the recruiting classes for both 2026 and 2027 taking some massive hits following the departure of Campbell. This was undoubtedly to be expected, but it still stings, nonetheless.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers has his work cut out for him in the next few weeks, and the hope will be that the Cyclones will still have a competitive roster and wind up with a strong recruiting class still for 2026. Prior to Campbell leaving, this was being considered as one of the best classes in the history of the program, and there was a lot of excitement for the future.

Unfortunately, that has all headed south quickly. Players have been released from their signings with the program or decommitting from the 2027 class seemingly on a daily basis. Recently, one of the players who announced that he was decommitting from the 2027 class was four-star offensive lineman Will Slagle. Furthermore, with former Iowa State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton joining Penn State’s staff, he has received an offer from the Nittany Lions.

Tough Break for Cyclones

With Slagle announcing he has received an offer from Penn State, it is a tough blow for the program once again. While by no means a guarantee that he will be going there, he seems to like Clanton as a coach, and it is certainly a possibility.

The talented offensive lineman was ranked as one of the top recruits in the state of Iowa, and this was a big commitment that Campbell and his coaching staff got. According to 247Sports, Slagle was ranked as the best player in the state and the 10th-best interior lineman in the 2027 class.

He had the potential to be a cornerstone for the offensive line with the Cyclones, and trying to compete with Penn State on players is going to be a tough battle for Iowa State, even if they still had Campbell.

It will be interesting to see how many of the players that Campbell recruited will end up going or at least be offered by the Nittany Lions. With expectations for him being extremely high there, bringing over some of the talent that he knows and is comfortable with makes a lot of sense as he tries to build their program.

