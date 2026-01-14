Former Michigan State Spartans Receiver Explains Why He Joined Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy since the transfer portal opened up, with the team in need of being rebuilt. Recently, one of their new players highlighted how the new era of the Cyclones is starting to look.

Following the departure of long-time head coach Matt Campbell, there was plenty of reason to be concerned about what the future would hold for Iowa State. After 10 years with the program, Campbell helped turn the Cyclones into a respectable football program in the Big 12.

Even though they were able to replace him very quickly with Jimmy Rogers from the Washington State Cougars, the young coach was a bit of an unknown. However, the early results in the transfer portal and how he is working with the recruiting class have been impressive. Recently, one of their newest players talked about his trip to Ames and why he knew it was the place to be.

New Iowa State wide receiver Evan Boyd recently spoke with William Seals of On3 about what brought him to the program from the Michigan State Spartans.

“They are building something special in Ames, and I automatically knew I wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “I think my unselfish mindset and hard-working mindset, on top of my ability, can help this team win.”

Boyd Has Potential in New Wide Receiver Room

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is undoubtedly a new era for the Cyclones, and some of the comments made by Boyd are a great indication of where things are going for the program. Rogers is a young and hungry coach looking to prove what he can accomplish, and that confidence radiates in the building.

Coming over from the Spartans, Boyd played in every game for the program but wasn’t much of a factor. He will be seeking some additional opportunities with the Cyclones to prove himself, and this is a program that will be able to provide him with that.

With basically an entire new roster coming in, practices are going to be intense, and for the wide receiver room, they will be fighting for playing time and positioning on the depth chart.

Boyd had some success prior to going to the Spartans, and the Cyclones will be hoping to see more of that. What is appealing about the talented wide receiver coming over is that he is an excellent blocker. Iowa State figures to be a team that is going to be run-first, and Boyd showed at Michigan State that he can do that well with his large frame. Overall, the young receiver appears to be excited and hungry to see what he can do with the program.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: