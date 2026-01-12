Iowa State Cyclones Make Offer to Four-Star Offensive Lineman in Class of 2027

In his short time as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones football team, Jimmy Rogers has emphasized building the team from the inside out.

That means bringing in as many players as possible in the trenches on both sides of the ball. There was a lot of attrition on the roster, but the one positional group in which he found some success in retaining talent was along the defensive line.

Vontroy Malone, Jace Gilbert, Zaimir Hawk, Jack Limbaugh and Trey Verdon are all coming back. That is a nice core Iowa State retained, and Rogers has successfully recruited several former Washington State Cougars defensive linemen to follow him and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit from Pullman to Ames.

Along the offensive line, he didn’t find nearly as much success retaining talent. Three-year starter Brendan Black entered the transfer portal along with Trevor Buhr and Will Tompkins. They committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Penn State Nittany Lions, respectively.

Iowa State makes offer to four-star offensive lineman Gus Corsair

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Left tackle James Neal III, right tackle Trevor Miller, center Jim Bonifas and interior offensive lineman Dylan Barrett all exhausted eligibility or declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

That left Rogers needing a lot of help along the offensive line, which he has found in the transfer portal. However, there are many additions who will only have one year of eligibility remaining, which means they will also have a long-term need for talent.

With that in mind, he had been on the recruiting trail already, putting in work with players in the Class of 2027. One player who recently received an offer from the Cyclones is Gus Corsair.

The four-star recruit on the 247Composite with a 91.09 ranking from Hays High School in Hays, Kansas, is the No. 1-ranked player in the state. He is the 14th-ranked interior offensive lineman on the composite and No. 281-ranked nationally.

Corsair is already garnering a ton of attention on the recruiting trail. He has already received 11 offers, all of which, except for one, are from Power Conference schools. According to 247Sports, there are 14 other schools that have shown an interest in him but have yet to make an offer.

Iowa State will face stiff competition in securing a commitment from Corsair in the future, as many schools have already shown interest in him ahead of his senior season in high school.

He is already the second offensive lineman that the Cyclones have made an offer to in the Class of 2027. Rogers also re-offered Will Slagle, who committed to the school when Matt Campbell was head coach but reopened his recruitment after the coaching change.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: