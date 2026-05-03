Grading Iowa State Basketball's Addition of Forward Tre Singleton

As the Iowa State Cyclones reflect on what was a great 2025-26 campaign on the hardwood, the team certainly was busy right after the season concluded.

It has undoubtedly been a busy few weeks for the Cyclones following their year coming to an end. While it was disappointing the way that Iowa State was eliminated from the NCAA tournament, the team wasted little time waiting around to address their needs.

With all of the success that came last year, some of the top performers for the team are going to be moving on. Notable players like Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, and Nate Heise have either graduated or are leaving the program, creating quite a void.

However, T.J. Otzelberger did an excellent job in the transfer portal, replacing these key players, and the future all of a sudden looks bright for Iowa State. One of the additions that the team was able to make was forward Tre Singleton from the Northwestern Wildcats.

The talented freshman will be coming over after just one year with the Wildcats and will be looking to continue to develop and grow with the Cyclones. Here is a grade for the addition for Iowa State.

Singleton Grade: B+

Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Iowa State being able to bring in Singleton is a great move by the program and one that should help quite a bit. The 6’8” forward should help provide some depth for them at the power forward position, and with the loss of Jefferson, that is needed.

As shown in the NCAA tournament, depth is an important thing. Even though the Cyclones were able to win two games without their star forward, they didn’t have a natural backup for him at power forward, and their lack of size really hurt them against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Singleton figures to be able to come in and make an impact for the team right off the bat. As a freshman, he averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in just over 25 minutes per game. Coming into his sophomore campaign with the Cyclones, he will likely be a better player and one who could see some more playing time as well.

Following a really strong freshman campaign, there is reason to believe that he is going to be an impact player for Iowa State in the upcoming season. With a need at the power forward spot, Singleton should be in line for a big role with the team.