Iowa State Basketball Stars Will Participate in NBA, G League Draft Combines
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The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to look a lot different during the 2026-27 season than it did at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.
That is because their Big 3 of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic are all moving on from the program. Lipsey and Jefferson both exhausted eligibility and celebrated their careers during Senior Day.
Momcilovic has one year of eligibility remaining, but is looking to live out his dream of making the NBA and being drafted. Even if he pulls his name out of the 2026 NBA Draft, it is unlikely he returns to Iowa State, and he is currently in the transfer portal.
All three of them will be looking to take the next step in their basketball careers and turn professional. The first step of that will be partaking in the combine, which all three players have been invited to.
Tamin Lipsey taking part in G League Combine
However, Lipsey is the only one who will have to earn an invite to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. Right now, he is one of 44 players, with the list subject to change, who have been invited to the 2026 G League Combine, according to Jonathan Givony.
The G League Combine will be held May 8 through 10, and standout performers from that group will earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine that is held May 10 through 17.
Based on the invitation that he received, it is fair to assume that Lipsey has some work to do to hear his name called on draft night. Of course, that could change if he performs at a high level during workouts after already participating in the Portsmouth Invitational.
Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic invited to NBA combine
A throwback point guard, he is an elite defender who takes care of the ball and can run the offense. If he improves his shooting, his odds of making an NBA roster will improve exponentially.
The NBA combine will be incredibly important for Momcilovic as well. He was the best 3-point shooter in men’s college basketball this past season, and that skill will be enough to get him looks from some teams.
But to get drafted, he has to prove he can help in other areas of the game. Athletic testing will be important for him, and he has to show that he can hold up in defense. He held his own in T.J. Otzelberger’s system, but can he win one-on-one matchups defensively?
Of the three, Jefferson is the likeliest to hear his name called. He has an outside chance of being selected in the first round, given the versatile skill set and size that he possesses at the forward spot.
It will be interesting to see how he performs after a nasty sprained ankle cut his Cyclones career short in the Round of 64 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.