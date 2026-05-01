Iowa State Basketball Stars Will Participate in NBA, G League Draft Combines

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to look a lot different during the 2026-27 season than it did at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.

That is because their Big 3 of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic are all moving on from the program. Lipsey and Jefferson both exhausted eligibility and celebrated their careers during Senior Day.

Momcilovic has one year of eligibility remaining, but is looking to live out his dream of making the NBA and being drafted. Even if he pulls his name out of the 2026 NBA Draft, it is unlikely he returns to Iowa State, and he is currently in the transfer portal.

All three of them will be looking to take the next step in their basketball careers and turn professional. The first step of that will be partaking in the combine, which all three players have been invited to.

Tamin Lipsey taking part in G League Combine

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) moves the ball while defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, Lipsey is the only one who will have to earn an invite to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. Right now, he is one of 44 players, with the list subject to change, who have been invited to the 2026 G League Combine, according to Jonathan Givony.

The G League Combine will be held May 8 through 10, and standout performers from that group will earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine that is held May 10 through 17.

Based on the invitation that he received, it is fair to assume that Lipsey has some work to do to hear his name called on draft night. Of course, that could change if he performs at a high level during workouts after already participating in the Portsmouth Invitational.

Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic invited to NBA combine

Jan 10, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) and Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) in their game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

A throwback point guard, he is an elite defender who takes care of the ball and can run the offense. If he improves his shooting, his odds of making an NBA roster will improve exponentially.

The NBA combine will be incredibly important for Momcilovic as well. He was the best 3-point shooter in men’s college basketball this past season, and that skill will be enough to get him looks from some teams.

But to get drafted, he has to prove he can help in other areas of the game. Athletic testing will be important for him, and he has to show that he can hold up in defense. He held his own in T.J. Otzelberger’s system, but can he win one-on-one matchups defensively?

Sources: G League Combine invite list (44 players, alphabetical, subject to change):



Michael Ajayi — Butler

Alijah Arenas — USC

Donovan Atwell — Texas Tech

Nate Bittle — Oregon

Elliot Cadeau — Michigan

Rafael Castro — George Washington

Zach Cleveland — Liberty

Jacob Cofie — USC… https://t.co/GqRrvoEjyf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 1, 2026

Of the three, Jefferson is the likeliest to hear his name called. He has an outside chance of being selected in the first round, given the versatile skill set and size that he possesses at the forward spot.

It will be interesting to see how he performs after a nasty sprained ankle cut his Cyclones career short in the Round of 64 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.