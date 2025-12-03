How to Watch Alcorn State Braves vs Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to get back in action following a very impressive showing in the Players Era Festival.

Last week was a fantastic one for the Cyclones in Las Vegas. In one of the top early-season tournaments of the year, Iowa State went a perfect 3-0 with wins against the St. John’s Red Storm, Creighton Bluejays, and the Syracuse Orange.

It was an impressive showing for the school, and it helped them jump to 10th in the AP Poll. Getting the signature win against the Red Storm was key to assisting them to improve how they were viewed nationally. This was a team that came into the Players Era Festival and had a bit of an easy schedule. Now, the program has some wins against power conference opponents.

On Wednesday, the team will be back at home for an easy matchup against Alcorn State. The Cyclones are expected to cruise in this one, and they will be starting to think about a massive weekend matchup coming up. Here’s how to watch the matchup for Wednesday night.

Who: Alcorn State vs. Iowa State

When: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch: ESPN+

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a massive favorite against one of the worst teams in the country, this should be an easy game for the Cyclones and one where their starters shouldn’t be pressed too much. When looking at Alcorn State, they rank as one of the worst teams in the nation, and the matchup against Iowa State could be a challenging one for them.

They ranked as one of the worst teams in terms of turning the ball over on offense, and the Cyclones are not the team to face if that is a weakness. With the best turnover rate in the country, Iowa State is going to cause a lot of problems for the team offensively.

As expected, with the game expected to be a blowout, there isn’t realistically a way that Alcorn State can keep up with the Cyclones. Even though the availability of Tamin Lipsey is still unknown, the team proved in Las Vegas that they can win without their star guard.

The recent performance of forward Joshua Jefferson has been really encouraging, and he was recently named the Big 12 Player of the Week. While the team might be looking ahead a bit to their matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, they should be able to handle business easily in this one.

