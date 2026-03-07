How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones will be playing their final game of the regular season on Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils. After losing their last two games, they will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back.

It has been a challenging stretch for the Cyclones of late. This is a team that has lost three of their last four games, and with the start of the Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament right around the corner, that is far from ideal.

While it has been tough of late, they will have a good opportunity at home to finish off the regular season on a positive note. The Sun Devils have had a tough year in the Big 12, and this should be an opportunity to get some things right for the Cyclones.

On the offensive end of the court, this is a team that has been struggling a bit of late, and seeing a good performance on that end of the court would be nice. In what will be Senior Day for Iowa State, here’s how to watch the final home game of the year.

Who: Arizona State Sun Devils vs Iowa State Cyclones

Saturday, March 7, 2026,2:00 PM ET

Television: FOX Sports 1

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

While the last game of the season is going to be meaningful for Iowa State, it will also be the final game at home for a couple of the key players for the program. Tamin Lipsey, Nate Heise, and Joshua Jefferson will all be playing in their final game at Hilton Coliseum, and they will certainly want to go out with a bang.

Of the three, Lipsey is a four-year starter for the program and a local kid from Ames. This game will undoubtedly be an emotional one for him, and he has been a major reason for the success of the program during his time at Iowa State.

Since the Cyclones still have a chance to get the double-bye in the Big 12 tournament if the Kansas Jayhawks lose, they should be locked in for this game. Furthermore, the extra time off with their game being on a Monday this week should also benefit the program.

Hopefully, the seniors are able to go out with great performances at home, but a win would be nice. Trying to build some momentum heading into the NCAA tournament should be the goal, and that will start on Saturday.