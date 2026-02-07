How to Watch Baylor Bears vs Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 Clash

The Iowa State Cyclones have been able to enjoy some time off this week but will be back in action on Saturday against the Baylor Bears.

With 22 games in the books for the Cyclones, the program is a very impressive 20-2 and playing some fantastic basketball of late. Iowa State is currently on a four-game winning streak, and some of the starts they have been able to get off to have really been remarkable.

The Cyclones slipped to ninth in the AP Poll following their back-to-back losses but have since moved back up to seventh and are once again appearing to be a Final Four contender. Iowa State has some lofty goals for the rest of the year, and the Big 12 is going to be presenting them with some tough challenges in the coming week. Continuing to stack up conference wins will be important, and they will be hoping to sweep the season series against the Bears on Saturday. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Baylor Bears vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026. 2:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

With this being the second time that these two teams have faced off, there will be some familiarity for both programs. In the first matchup, it was Iowa State who came out victorious with a 70-60 win on the road.

Even though the Bears have won a couple of games of late, they are 3-7 in conference play so far, and winning a game in Ames is going to be a tall task for them. Surprisingly, Baylor did a really good job slowing down Milan Momcilovic in the first matchup.

The talented scorer and arguably the best shooter in the country totaled just four points and didn’t hit a three-pointer in the matchup. Foul trouble was a bit of an issue for him in the game, and the Bears would be wise to try to attack him on that end of the court.

Even though one of their stars might have struggled offensively, both Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey played really well and picked up the slack. Furthermore, Killyan Toure also performed well with 12 points.

At home, this is certainly a game that the Cyclones should be able to get against Baylor. With a victory already against them on the road and a nice week of rest, Iowa State should be poised for a good game.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: