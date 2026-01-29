How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 Clash

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a rare Thursday matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes with the hopes of extending their winning streak.

Following their worst week of the season, the Cyclones were able to bounce back nicely last week and pick up two convincing wins against the UCF Knights and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In those wins, the team was able to get off to a really strong start, and they never looked back.

That was an issue for Iowa State in both of their losses, and it will be something to keep an eye on going forward. Fortunately, they looked much better on the defensive end, and they also cleaned up some of the sloppy turnovers.

Furthermore, it was another fantastic week for their star shooter, Milan Momcilovic. The talented junior continues to impress with his ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc. Despite averaging over seven attempts from three-point range, he is shooting just over 54%.

With the first 20 games completed on the campaign for the Cyclones, here is how to watch game number 21 against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Thursday, January 29, 2026 7:00 PM ET

Television: FOX Sports 1

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

While it has been a fantastic first 20 games of the season, Iowa State will be seeking to continue to perform well in conference play. For a two-week span, they will only have to play three games, which could provide them with some needed rest and also time to improve before a really challenging end-of-the-year schedule.

With marquee games coming up against Top 15 opponents, the Cyclones are going to have to be at their best in order to win these games. However, in conference games, every win counts, and Iowa State must handle business against the Buffaloes on Thursday night.

This is a Colorado team that will be entering the game with a 12-8 record and is 2-5 in the conference. The Buffaloes are in desperate need of a signature win and to build some momentum. While the record isn’t great, they have played one-possession games against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and only lost to the Kansas Jayhawks by six points.

With a strong backcourt, Iowa State shouldn’t take this time lightly on Thursday night. Hopefully, the Cyclones will once again be able to get off to a strong start and make this another comfortable victory.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: