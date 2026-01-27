Iowa State Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic Receives Big 12 Weekly Accolade

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to have a much-needed bounce-back week after losing two straight games, and the program is now getting back on track. One reason for the success was the performance of a key player.

With an 18-2 record through the first 20 games of the season, Iowa State is undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country, and they are competing in arguably the best conference in college basketball. The Big 12 is loaded with talented teams, and perhaps the best one in the nation, with the early success of the Arizona Wildcats.

While the two losses knocked the Cyclones down a bit in the AP Top 25, they were able to move back up a spot with two convincing wins. However, there are a lot of good teams with not many losses in the country.

Iowa State will have a few easy games coming up on the schedule that they must take advantage of, but the performance last week of one of their star players was impressive. Milan Momcilovic had another outstanding week and was recognized for his performance.

Momcilovic Makes Big 12 Starting Five

For the third time this year, Momcilovic was recognized as one of the best players in the conference for the week. It was undoubtedly an important week for the program following two straight losses, and Iowa State delivered.

The junior forward has been on fire the last three games, and his performance has been key for the team all year. At home against the UCF Knights, Momcilovic totaled 20 points on seven-for-12 shooting from the field and four-for-eight shooting from beyond the arc.

On the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, it was Momcilovic who led the way. The sharpshooter totaled 29 points on eight-for-12 shooting from the field and five-for-nine shooting from beyond the arc. Furthermore, he also helped out on the glass with seven rebounds.

Joining Momcilovic in the Starting Five from the Big 12 were some of the best players in the conference, with AJ Dybantsa and J.T. Toppin leading the way. It has undoubtedly been an excellent season for the talented junior, and his development has been a major factor in their success this year.

The ability to shoot the ball with such volume and efficiency has resulted in him being arguably the best shooter in college basketball this year. As Iowa State continues to try to build momentum, Momcilovic will continue to be a player to watch in conference play.

