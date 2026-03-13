How to Watch Iowa State Basketball vs Arizona Wildcats in Big 12 Tournament

Following a couple of great performances in the Big 12 tournament, the Iowa State Cyclones will now be facing their hardest test yet in Kansas City.

Despite not playing their best basketball down the stretch, the Cyclones have caught fire once again in the Big 12 tournament. This was a team that has played very well on neutral courts this year, and they have seemingly picked up where they left off from the beginning of the campaign.

The two wins for Iowa State against the Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas Tech Red Raiders were extremely convincing, and the rest of the conference has certainly been put on notice. So far, the Cyclones have been playing their brand of basketball, and their defense has been extremely challenging to deal with. Now, they will be put to the test against the team that was the best in the conference during the regular season, and that also has a win against them this year.

Despite a loss already to the Wildcats, Iowa State will be ready for this game. Here’s how to watch the semi-final matchup.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Friday, March 13, 2026, 7:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)

It was undoubtedly a tough scheduling spot for the Cyclones when they faced Arizona during the regular season. Iowa State had to play two road games in Utah and then faced the Red Raiders at home on Saturday. Then, they traveled to Arizona and did not have their best performance.

Now, this will be the third game in a row for the Cyclones, but they have been able to coast a little bit in the second halves of their two wins. Against the Wildcats, that likely won’t be the case, and the team will need to be on for 40 minutes.

Similar to Iowa State, the Wildcats were able to jump out to an impressive lead in their first game of the Big 12 tournament against the UCF Knights and never looked back. This game will likely have a bit more meaning for the Cyclones than for Arizona, which should be a lock for a one seed in the NCAA tournament.

For Iowa State, a win will absolutely secure them a number two seed in the tournament, but it could still be a conversation to be had if they lose. Overall, this should be an outstanding game between two Big 12 heavyweights on Saturday night.