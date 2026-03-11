Three Reasons Why Iowa State Cyclones Can Win Big 12 Tournament

With the Big 12 tournament underway, the Iowa State Cyclones will be getting started on Wednesday and will be hoping to improve their resume heading into the NCAA tournament.

Following a successful regular season for the Cyclones, they will now be focused on success in postseason play. That will start for them in the Big 12, where they come in ranked as the fifth seed in the conference.

It is going to be a challenging path for them to win the conference, with likely an early matchup against the Arizona Wildcats if they are going to advance. It certainly won’t be a walk in the park, but here are three reasons why they can win the tournament.

Veteran Experience

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Once postseason play starts, it’s important to have players who have been there before. With their star trio of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic. All three of their top players have seen significant minutes in big games, and they will be no strangers to the spotlight.

Guard play will be key in the Big 12, and having Lipsey coming off a great regular season is going to be a big bonus. The senior is wrapping up an incredible career with the Cyclones, and more postseason success would solidify his legacy with the program.

Elite Defense

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives past Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The identity of the Cyclones this year has been to be a strong, defensive-minded team. This has been a formula that has worked for them in recent years, and that is where they will be focused on. As shown by a recent 24-0 run against the Arizona State Sun Devils, Iowa State can really perform well on that end of the court.

While they aren’t the only strong defensive team in the conference, they can, at times, really turn it on and pull away from opponents. Furthermore, their ability to turn teams over can also generate offense for them to get out an make easy baskets on the other end.

Have Beaten Top Teams

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

When looking at how loaded the Big 12 tournament is going to be, the Cyclones are going to have to beat multiple teams along the way that are Elite 8 or Final Four contenders. Fortunately, they are battle-tested from the regular season and have marquee wins against teams like the Purdue Boilermakers, Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, and St. John’s Red Storm.

In order to win the Big 12 tournament, they are going to need to win tough games against great opponents on back-to-back nights. It certainly won’t be easy, but Iowa State is capable of doing it.