How to Watch Iowa State Basketball vs Tennessee in Sweet 16

The Iowa State Cyclones will be set to play their second SEC team in the NCAA Tournament, with a looming Sweet 16 matchup coming against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Following a strong showing in the Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones have been able to carry that success over to the NCAA tournament and have been one of the most impressive teams in March Madness so far.

Despite seeing their star player go down in the very early part of the game against the Tennessee State Tigers, it hasn’t stopped Iowa State from putting together two really strong performances so far.

Joshua Jefferson is listed as a game-time decision for their matchup on Friday, which is encouraging that he is trending in the right direction. Regardless of whether he plays or not, Iowa State has proven that it can be good without him. The team and the philosophy might be a little different, but it has been working.

As the program tries to reach the Elite 8, here’s how to watch what should be an exciting matchup on Friday night.

Who: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: March 27th, 10:10 EST

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Television: TBS/TruTV

With the season on the line the rest of the way, Iowa State has been playing some great basketball in March. This is a team that is led by one of the best defensive units in the country, and that group has been excellent.

The Cyclones have been putting immense pressure on the guards of their opponents, and it has caused havoc. That will undoubtedly be part of the game plan against the Volunteers, who are a bit susceptible to turning it over.

With the defense playing some of their best basketball of the year, the offense has reaped some of the benefits. Forcing turnovers and getting out into transition makes things easier and gets Iowa State simple buckets.

Furthermore, in the absence of Jefferson, the three-guard lineups that the Cyclones have had to deploy have resulted in the ball moving very freely. While they have had some great performances from players stepping up, it has been a team effort.

Overall, it is going to be a hard-fought physical game on Friday against the Volunteers. This is a team that plays very similarly to the Cyclones, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see this game being a matchup of the first team to 60 points wins.