How to Watch Iowa State Basketball vs Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their second game of the Big 12 tournament coming off of one of the best performances of the season.

On Wednesday, the Cyclones were able to throttle the Arizona State Sun Devils and advance in the Big 12 tournament. By winning 91-42, Iowa State made quite the statement in this game and put the rest of the conference on notice.

The Cyclones might not have been playing their best basketball of the season coming into the tournament, but their schedule was quite challenging both in terms of opponents and travel down the stretch.

With it essentially being a new season, Iowa State will be seeking to prove that they are one of the best teams not only in the conference, but the entire country. As expected with the conference being so talented, it will not be an easy path to the final. Next up for the Cyclones is going to be the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who were the only team to be able to defeat them at home this year. Here’s how to watch the matchup on Thursday.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 12:30 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)

Thursday is going to be a really important game for the Cyclones who seem to be on the edge of being a two seed in the NCAA tournament. With a win, they will further improve their resume picking up yet another victory against a ranked opponent.

However, as they found out during the regular season, it will not be easy against the Red Raiders. Despite the team not having their star JT Toppin the last couple of weeks, they were able to earn the double bye in the Big 12 tournament.

While Texas Tech did hand the Cyclones their lone loss at home, they have lost their last two games coming into the Big 12. Losing a player the quality of Toppin was eventually going to have an impact on the team, and with back-to-back losses, that might finally be happening.

If Iowa State is able to play their brand of basketball like they did on Wednesday, they can certainly get some revenge from their loss a couple of weeks ago. They know they shouldn’t take the Red Raiders lightly, but this is a very winnable game for the program.