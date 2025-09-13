How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones Against Arkansas State Red Wolves in Week 3
After a thrilling Week 2 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Iowa State Cyclones have remained undefeated in the early part of the year.
Starting with their Week 0 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats, the Cyclones are proving to be a threat in the Big 12 this campaign. This is a team that has a good defense and a very efficient offense, led by their junior quarterback Rocco Becht.
Winning a rivalry game is never easy, but Iowa State has now secured two quality victories so far this season, which could help them down the line. If the team can sustain this type of success, winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff could be a realistic goal.
While that might be their goal for the future, the immediate one will be to avoid a letdown and beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Red Wolves will be entering the matchup with a 1-1 record and just recently were blown out by the Arkansas Razorbacks.
This should be a comfortable win for the Cyclones, but a road game after an emotional win in a rivalry game could be a recipe for a trap. Here’s how to watch the Week 3 matchup.
How to Watch
As the 14th-ranked team in the country, the Cyclones will be featured on national television, with ESPN 2 carrying the matchup. Even though Arkansas State is in the Group of Five, Iowa State being ranked in the Top 25 has earned them a spot once again on a national stage.
The game will start at 4 pm on the East Coast and 3 pm Central Time. Despite the matchup looking to be a bit lopsided, there is some reason to believe that it could be closer than expected.
Arkansas State will be relying heavily on their quarterback, Jaylen Raynor, to carry the load for them. So far this year, he has totaled 470 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and is completing 72.3 percent of his passes. The junior did struggle against the Razorbacks, and the step up in competition might be too much for both him and the program.
Overall, despite the scheduling being a challenge for the Cyclones, they are a comfortable favorite in this one and should be able to handle business. Going 4-0 heading into the bye week would feel very good, and that is a realistic possibility.