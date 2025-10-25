How To Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs BYU Cougars in Week 9
The Iowa State Cyclones will be hosting the BYU Cougars in what is going to be a pivotal game in the Big 12. Both of these teams have a lot to play for in this matchup, and it should be a great game.
After losing two straight games, the Cyclones are in desperate need of a win coming off their second bye week. It wasn’t all that long ago that Iowa State was the team to beat in the Big 12 with a 5-0 record overall and a 2-0 record in the conference. Now, the Cougars are one of the many teams that have jumped them in the standings.
BYU is coming off of their best win of the year against their rival the Utah Utes. The Utes were in the Top 25 at the time and securing that win has helped propel the Cougars to 11th in the nation. With a lot on the line for both teams, this will be arguably the top game in the conference this week. Here’s how to watch what should be a very entertaining game.
When: October 25th, 2025, 3:30 EST
Where: Jack Trice Stadium
Who: Iowa State vs BYU
TV: Fox
Stream: Fox Sports App
With it being a homecoming game for Iowa State, there should be a little extra juice in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The fanbase certainly knows that the team needs a win, and history is on their side with a 5-0 record against the Cougars.
While they might have history on their side, this is an excellent BYU team. The Cougars feature one of the best rushing attacks in the Big 12, with running back LJ Martin leading the way. The talented back is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and stopping him will be a challenge.
Furthermore, freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier is a great dual-threat weapon for the Cougars and has far exceeded expectations. These two players are going to be the focal points of who to stop for the Cyclones’ defense.
Even though this is an essential game for BYU, it is a far more critical game for Iowa State. With two losses in the conference, they can’t afford a third straight loss at this stage. The Cyclones are a team that has hopes of playing in the Big 12 title game, and they need a win to keep that alive. This should certainly be a fun matchup, and the action will be kicking off Saturday afternoon.