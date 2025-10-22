Stopping Talented BYU Cougars Freshman Will Be Key for Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones will be heading into a massive matchup against the undefeated BYU Cougars at home in Week 9.
These are two teams that have seemingly been going in the opposite direction the last couple of weeks. To start the season, it was the Cyclones who were trending toward being the team to beat in the Big 12. They were able to get a conference win in Week 0 and started the year 5-0.
Unfortunately, as the team headed on the road in conference play, they suffered two straight losses to the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, they will be coming off their bye week and will be facing their toughest opponent yet in their biggest game of the campaign.
This is certainly a must-win spot for Iowa State with two losses in the conference already and there is reason to believe that they will be able to compete. While the Cougars are a very solid team, they aren't perfect and have had some close games on the road. However, if they are going to emerge victorious, they will need to stop the young quarterback of BYU.
Freshman Quarterback an Emerging Star
Even though Bear Bachmeier might not have thought he was going to be the starting quarterback for the team this year, he was thrown into the role and has done nothing but win games for the program. So far this season, he has totaled 1,386 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and three interceptions.
While the passing numbers are good, he is a really strong runner as well. So far, he has totaled 359 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground. Bachmeier is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in not only the conference, but the entire country so far.
What separates Bachmeier a bit from other dual-threat players at the position is that he runs with a physical nature. The Cougars have taken on the identity of a team that is looking to win in the trench and run the football with a mission. Despite being the quarterback, Bachmeier also runs very hard and isn’t afraid of contact.
If the Cyclones are going to be able to pull off the upset, stopping the run will be key. Some of their experience against dual-threat quarterbacks this campaign will help, but they will have to be ready for a physical game against Bachmeier and the Cougars offense.