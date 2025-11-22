Iowa State Cyclones

How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks in Week 13

Here's how to watch the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 13

Nick Ziegler

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) passes during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) passes during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 13 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, with the season coming to a close. 

It has been an odd year for the Cyclones, who started off the campaign on such a positive note with five straight wins. The hot start to the season and the success that the program was having doesn’t feel like all that long ago, but some injuries and losses to teams that they should have beaten resulted in them going on a four-game losing streak. 

Fortunately, the losing streak was snapped before the bye week against the TCU Horned Frogs in a game that, quite frankly, they were outplayed in. The Horned Frogs made a ton of mistakes in the ball game, however, and it allowed the Cyclones to come away with the win. 

With the losing streak snapped, the team will now be focusing on trying to build upon it in the final two games of the year. This coming matchup against the Jayhawks will be the harder of the two games, but they are favored to come away victorious. Here’s how to watch in Week 13. 

Who: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: 12:00 PM EST 

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa 

Television: Fox Sports 1 

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels evading a defender
William Purnell-Imagn Images

Even though neither team is where they want to be currently, this has the potential to be an exciting game between two teams that have played some close games in recent years. For Iowa State, they will be seeking to avenge a loss from last year against the Jayhawks, and they will have their work cut out for them. 

While Kansas might not be playing great in 2025, they do have an explosive and talented offense that could be a problem for the Cyclones. This is a team that is really banged up in their secondary, and quarterback Jalon Daniels is very capable of exposing that. 

For Iowa State, with this game having the potential makings of a shootout, they will need their star quarterback, Rocco Becht, to be better. Becht has been a little banged up of late, but his performance has been abysmal. With just 119 passing yards in his last game, there is only up from here. 

If the Cyclones can use their talented ground game to control the game, it should set them up for a decent amount of success. However, they can’t take this Jayhawks team lightly if they want to get their seventh win of the season.

Published
