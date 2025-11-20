Iowa State Cyclones Coach Shares Eyebrow-Raising Take On Kansas Jayhawks Roster
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their third bye of the season and will be playing their final game at Jack Trice Stadium this season on Saturday afternoon.
They will be hosting the Kansas Jayhawks, who are also coming off a bye and will have plenty of motivation to pull off an upset. The visitors are seeking their sixth victory of the campaign, which would make them bowl eligible.
It is something that the Cyclones accomplished in their previous game against the TCU Horned Frogs. That victory snapped a four-game losing streak and ensured they would have the opportunity to play a postseason game.
Knowing that the Jayhawks will be looking to accomplish the same thing, Iowa State needs to be prepared. Head coach Matt Campbell isn’t going to allow his team to overlook their opponents this weekend, heaping a ton of praise on the Kansas squad.
Matt Campbell heaps praise on Kansas roster
"A lot of respect for the players and the team who [we] are about to play," Campbell said via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network. "Know that, again, talent level, you're talking about of the best true teams in our conference right now."
That is a comment that will certainly raise some eyebrows. The Jayhawks are 5-5 on the season and a middle-of-the-pack squad in most statistics and rankings.
They are averaging 30.2 points per game, which is 54th in the nation, and giving up 25.2, which is 76th. However, there are some very talented players on the team that need to be paid close attention to.
“By position group, maybe the most talented in this conference," Campbell said.
Iowa State has to slow down Jalon Daniels
Quarterback Jalon Daniels will need to have eyes on him at all times. He has been excellent this season, completing 65.1% of his passes for 2,190 yards and 21 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
345 yards have been added on the ground with three more scores. Leading the rushing attack are Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams, who have gained 430 and 413 yards with four and six touchdowns scored, respectively.
Through the air, it is Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Emmanuel Henderson leading the way. He has caught 41 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in all three statistical categories.
"This is a team that's got the ability to do a lot of things offensively," Campbell said. "Make you play in space, make you play in the box, shift-trade your motion."
The Iowa State defense is going to have to be on its game to slow down this offensive attack. There are a lot of players who can produce and Kansas will have all of the motivation in the world heading into Jack Trice Stadium.