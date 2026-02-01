How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones have been able to get off to one of the best starts in the history of the program. As the calendar turns to February, they will be hoping to continue their success.

Following a two-game losing streak a couple of weeks ago, the Cyclones have bounced back nicely and are now on a modest three-game winning streak. With a 16-0 start to the season, they are now 19-2 through 21 games and one of the best teams in the country.

As Iowa State continues to seek to build momentum, they have received some excellent performances of late. In their most recent game, they went on a wild 30-1 run in the early parts and really set the tone. Their talented trio of Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, and Milan Momcilovic has all been playing at a very high level as well.

With these three being some of the best players in all of college basketball, the team has to be excited about what they might be able to accomplish going forward. Next up for the Cyclones will be a trip to the Octagon of Doom against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas State Wildcats

When: Sunday, February 1, 2026, 2:00 PM ET

Television: FOX

Where: Bramlage Coliseum (Manhattan, KS)

While Iowa State has been one of the best teams in the Big 12 so far this year, the same can’t be said about the Wildcats. This is a team that has struggled quite a bit this season, with a 10-11 record overall and a 1-7 record in the conference.

The Octagon of Doom used to be a feared place to play, but this team has simply not performed well enough this campaign to be considered much of a threat. One area that Iowa State will have to keep an eye on is the pace of play. The Wildcats like to get up and down the court fast, and that can sometimes cause an issue for opponents.

Furthermore, while they certainly run on offense, they can also shoot the ball from beyond the arc with some efficiency. While there are some appealing things about the team offensively, the record doesn’t lie, and this should be a game in which Iowa State wins.

The program has been getting off to some really impressive starts of late, and that is something that they would undoubtedly like to continue doing.

