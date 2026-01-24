How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Oklahoma State Cowboys in Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones will be heading back on the road for a showdown on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Following two straight road losses, the team will be seeking a victory to prove they have righted the ship.

Last week was a tough one for the Cyclones and undoubtedly one that will be on their minds for a little while. After a 16-0 start to the campaign, Iowa State dropped two straight games on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Despite the success that they have had this year, those losses knocked them down quite a bit, and the Cyclones are no longer the second-ranked team in the country. Fortunately, with the team back home this week against the UCF Knights, they were able to bounce back in impressive fashion.

The game earlier in the week certainly felt like one that they had to have, and Iowa State delivered. However, that was a home game, and on Saturday, they will be back on the road against the Cowboys. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

When: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

Television: Peacock

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (Stillwater, OK)

While the Cowboys might have a solid 14-5 record overall, they have struggled a bit in conference play so far. Against Big 12 opponents, they have totaled a 2-4 record. One of those losses came against the Cyclones not too long ago, and in that game, it was Iowa State winning by 12.

In the win for the Cyclones in that game, it was a well-balanced attack for the team offensively, with all five starters being in double figures. On the road, Iowa State will be hoping to replicate that performance, and getting off to a good start will be key.

Oklahoma State plays at a very fast pace, and controlling them a bit in that area, especially on the road, will be key. In their two losses, turnovers and sloppy starts certainly contributed to the struggles, and the Cyclones will be hoping to avoid that.

One player who will be hoping to keep up his play for Iowa State is forward Joshua Jefferson. The talented senior has been one of the best players in the country and is coming off his second triple-double of the campaign. If he can put together another strong performance, the Cyclones will be in a strong position to perform better in a road environment.

