Iowa State Cyclones Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in Convincing Fashion

The Iowa State Cyclones were back at home on Tuesday for a Big 12 showdown against the UCF Knights. Following two straight losses, the Cyclones needed to get a win, and they finally snapped their losing streak.

It was a great start to the season for the Cyclones. They were able to enter last week with a 16-0 record, but two straight losses on the road knocked them back quite a bit. Losses to the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats has had a negative impact on how Iowa State is now viewed nationally.

The back-to-back losses moved Iowa State from the number two-ranked team in the country all the way to ninth in the most recent AP Poll. For the Cyclones, the two losses on the road are certainly a bit of a concern going forward until the team proves otherwise in conference play.

One of the main contributors to the struggles was the very slow start by the team. Fortunately, back at home, they were much better, getting off to a good start against the Knights.

Cyclones Bounce Back

With a goal to come out strong in this game, Iowa State was undoubtedly able to accomplish that. Getting out to the big lead at home and not really letting UCF believe they could compete in this game was good, and this was a much-needed performance for the team.

In the first half, the Cyclones outscored the Knights by a score of 44-26. It was one of the best halves of basketball that the team has played this year, and they were all over UCF. Defensively, Iowa State forced 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, and that is when the team is at their best.

On the offensive end of the court, they were balanced and pretty efficient shooting from the field. Every starter for the Cyclones had at least five points in the first half, showcasing some extreme balance on that end of the court.

Things didn't get any better for the Knights in the second half of this one and Iowa State finished off a convincing win. In the victory, it was Joshua Jefferson who bounced back and put together a great all-around game. The talented forward had his second triple-double of the campaign.

Joshua Jefferson is your @MidwestFord Player of the Game 🌪️



17 PTS || 10 REBs || 12 ASTs || 4 STLs || 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/tPRLvHII8n — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) January 21, 2026

With a great game on both ends of the court, it was a very encouraging performance for Iowa State. There was certainly reason to be a bit concerned following the disastrous results from last week, but this was a good showing. The Cyclones are going to be back on the road on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Hopefully, they can continue this momentum in that game and start to ease some of the concerns about the road performances in conference play.

