How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 14
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their final game of the regular season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in what should be a comfortable win for the road team.
It has been an interesting campaign, to say the least, for the Cyclones. This was a team that started the campaign with a 5-0 record overall and was 2-0 in the Big 12 conference. It appeared like a trip back to the Big 12 game was going to be in the cards for them.
Unfortunately, injuries piled up in the middle of the season, and the team then went on a four-game losing streak. The extended losing streak crushed their chances of making a conference title game, but they have since won two straight games and will be hoping to get to the eight-win mark.
For the Cowboys, as their record indicates, it has been a forgettable year. The team elected to fire head coach Mike Gundy early on in the season, and the team has been a mess throughout. While this matchup figures to be an easy win for the Cyclones, anything can happen on Saturday, and they will still have to perform. Here’s how to watch the final game of the regular season for Iowa State.
Who: Iowa State (7-4) at Oklahoma State (1-10)
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium
When: Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. EST.
How to watch: ESPNU
As indicated by the team being nearly a two-touchdown favorite on the road, the Cyclones are expected to cruise in this game. While Iowa State hasn’t been perfect this year, there really isn’t an area where the Cowboys are better than them on paper.
Oklahoma State is scoring just over 14 points per game and allowing over 34 points per game so far this season. This game could very well get out of hand quickly and be a convincing win for the Cyclones heading into bowl season.
While the numbers indicate it should be an easy victory, the game still needs to be played, and Iowa State has to show up and perform. Despite winning their last road game against the TCU Horned Frogs, it wasn’t an impressive showing in that one. The Cyclones won primarily because of the Horned Frogs' making mistakes rather than performing well.
Hopefully, the team will be prepared for the final game of the campaign and be able to avoid a devastating upset on the road.