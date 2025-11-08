How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11
The Iowa State Cyclones will be on the road in Week 11 for what is going to be a tough matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.
In the last four weeks, the season has really gone off the rails for the Cyclones. This was a team that had a lot of promise to start the year but has lost four straight games with injuries and mistakes leading the way.
While the team won’t be competing for a Big 12 title this campaign, like they were hoping, they now must switch their mindset to trying to play spoiler and finish the season strong. Iowa State still isn’t bowl eligible with just five wins, and that will be the immediate priority.
For the Horned Frogs, they still control their own destiny to get into the Big 12 title game, and that will start against the Cyclones. TCU is a sizable favorite at home, and they will be seeking a statement win. With this being an important game in the conference, here is how to watch in Week 11.
Who: Iowa State (5-4) at TCU (6-2)
When: Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
How to Watch: FOX
Coming into the year, this was a game that Iowa State likely had circled as one of the most challenging on the schedule. Road games in the Big 12 are never easy, and early on in the campaign, the Cyclones struggled a bit playing away from home.
Furthermore, due to injuries, this matchup is also not favorable at all for Iowa State. Horned Frogs’ quarterback Josh Hoover is having a fantastic year and is one of the best players at his position in the conference. With the secondary for the Cyclones being banged up, it’s hard to imagine that they are going to be able to slow him down.
If Iowa State is going to keep this game close and potentially pull off an upset, they are going to have to do so with their offense. Running the ball has been a strength of the team with both Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III playing well this season.
However, in order to truly win this one, they will need Rocco Becht to snap out of his funk. The junior signal caller has struggled in the last three games, and Iowa State needs him to be better to win.