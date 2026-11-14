How to Watch Iowa State Football vs. Cincinnati: Preview, Television, Start Time

The Iowa State Cyclones are set for their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and this game is going to mean a lot to the Cyclones.

Coming off a tough loss in Week 10, the Cyclones will be back in action at home facing the Bearcats in a pivotal game. Iowa State will be entering the matchup with a 4-5 record and hoping to secure their fifth win of the campaign.

Overall, considering all of the changes that the program had to go through and all of the talent that they have lost, the season has to be seen as a successful one so far.

Many predicted that Iowa State was going to be the worst team in the Big 12 this year, but with two wins already, they are proving them wrong. Making a bowl game would be a great accomplishment for Iowa State, and this is a game that they will need to win in order to achieve that.

Here’s how to watch what could go down as one of the most important games of the season for the Cyclones.

Who: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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When: Saturday, November 14th, 12:00 PM EST

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Television: TNT

With just three games to go to end the season for the Cyclones, they will need two more wins in order to reach the six-win mark for the campaign. Without a doubt, the goal for the team right now should be to become bowl-eligible.

Playing in a bowl game for a lot of the players that Iowa State has brought in would be special, and the team would get a nice boost from being in one. Due to injuries and Matt Campbell leaving last year, the Cyclones did not participate in a bowl game in 2025.

Going two straight years of not being in a bowl game would not be great for the program, but getting a win in this matchup will be key. The Cyclones are certainly capable of winning at home against the Bearcats, and they will undoubtedly be leaning on running back Aiden Flora to help get it done.

The Bearcats feature one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and this will be a major challenge for the Cyclones. Cincinnati is averaging 221.9 rushing yards per game, and that is going to put a strain on an Iowa State defense that doesn't rank well. Overall, this should be a good matchup and it will be a massive one for both sides.