The Importance of Iowa State Taking Down Cincinnati This Weekend

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering one of the biggest stretches of their season.

With just three games to go, Iowa State is staring down a bowl game, a feat that would be fantastic to achieve, given the dreaded offseason they had. But it’s not going to be easy. The Cyclones must win two of their final three games to make a bowl game, as they currently sit at 4-5.

This weekend, Iowa State hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats, and it’s going to be the start of their run that leads them to a bowl game this winter.

The Cyclones match up well with Cincinnati. Iowa State is known mostly for its run game, especially when it comes to breaking out. They are also known for having occasional dynamic games in the air, which happens more often at home. Defensively, the tackling and coverage are a big issue, but they are able to get stops down the middle.

Iowa State enters must-win game against Cincinnati

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When it comes to the Bearcats, they are known for their run game and poor defense, especially when trying to stop opponents on the ground. The one thing they have that will probably kill Iowa State is a consistent offense that moves the ball downfield well.

The Cyclones look like the better team and are coming in as favorites. And if they are able to pull out the win, it would be huge for the rest of the season.

Getting another win changes everything when it comes to momentum. It impacts the environment in the locker room and will definitely help the mood overall when they go on the road next week to play the UCF Knights.

Iowa State should have a chance on the road against UCF, and a win this week helps immensely. Should they lose to the Knights, they will have another chance to win at home against the Kansas State Wildcats in Farmageddon.

Coming back home to end the season is important, and playing a Kansas State team that hasn’t looked great should help the Cyclones get the victory. In addition, if Iowa State is able to beat Cincinnati at home, that improves their home record to 5-1 for the year. It would feel very unlikely that an average Wildcat team would be able to stomp into Jack Trice Stadium and get a victory against a team that’s been so good at home.

This game against Cincinnati may not feel like a massive one, but it really can dictate the season so easily. A win can put the team in the right direction to continue to fight for a bowl game, while a loss will nearly end their chances of making it to the postseason.