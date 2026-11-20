The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their penultimate game of the regular season against the UCF Knights, and this will be a very meaningful one for both teams.

Coming into this matchup on a Big 12 Friday, this is an extremely meaningful game for both teams. Each team will be entering the game with a 5-5 record, making them both just one win away from being bowl eligible.

Furthermore, each of them is also 3-4 in Big 12 play. For the Cyclones, this was a team that was predicted to struggle this season, especially in conference play. However, Jimmy Rogers and the staff have done an excellent job this year, and the team has certainly exceeded expectations.

Now, with two games left, there is certainly a scenario in which the Cyclones are able to win seven games during the regular season. In order to do that, they will need to win on Friday night. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. UCF Knights

When: Friday, November 20th, 6:00 PM EST

Where: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, FL

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Television: FS1

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what is a meaningful game in the Big 12, the Cyclones will be hoping to secure another win. Iowa State is coming off of one of their best performances of the season, and running back Aiden Flora has been carrying the load for the team.

The sophomore running back has emerged as one of the best players in the Big 12 and is a major reason why the Cyclones are where they are. So far this season, he has totaled 1,335 rushing yards, which puts him in the lead in the conference by quite a bit.

However, while Flora is going to be key for the team, Jaylen Raynor will also be important. The senior quarterback has been playing better of late, and with all of the injuries to wide receivers, that has also helped spark the team.

A win on Friday night would certainly mean a lot to Iowa State. This is a group that lost basically their entire roster from last year, and being able to make a bowl game in the first season under Rogers would be a great accomplishment.

With a realistic chance for Flora to reach the 1,500-yard mark, Flora should be featured early and often in this game. If he gets going, Iowa State should be able to pull off the win.