The Iowa State Cyclones are riding some positive momentum into their Week 12 matchup against the UCF Knights.

Last weekend, the Cyclones dominated the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium, winning 41-13. That evened their record out at 5-5 on the year, moving them one game away from becoming bowl-eligible.

They will look to accomplish that feat on the road against a UCF squad that is also 5-5 on the season, with a marquee victory over the BYU Cougars when they were undefeated and the No. 2 team in the country.

How will this Friday night game in Orlando turn out? Here are some bold predictions for the contest.

Aiden Flora Held in Check

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The leading rusher in the country, Aiden Flora, has turned into a bona fide star for Iowa State. He has been dominant during Big 12 play, but he is going to be challenged by a stout Knights run defense.

UCF has one of the top-ranked run defenses in the country, coming in at No. 20 in the nation with a run defense grade of 91.2. Finding room is going to be a challenge for a team that ranks near the bottom of the country in run blocking, with the Cyclones earning a woeful 55.1 run-blocking grade.

Knowing the success Flora has had, the lack of success in the trenches for the Iowa State offensive line to open lanes is shocking. Flora is going to handle a heavy workload, but he will be held in check as his streak of 175+ yard games will come to an end. But he will still have a solid game with 125 rushing yards.

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Defense Continues Trending in the Right Direction

The Cyclones' defense has been challenged throughout the season, with all of their Power Conference opponents being ranked in the top 80 in points per drive. That streak will continue against the Knights, but Iowa State will have answers for them.

An injury to quarterback Alonza Barnett III has kept UCF from truly reaching its potential. Riding some positive momentum after holding Cincinnati to 13 points, Jesse Bobbit's unit will continue that success against the Knights, who don’t excel along the offensive line.

The Knights are ranked 108th with a pass-blocking grade of 57.2 and they are 115th in run-blocking with a grade of 54.3. Iowa State isn’t elite as a run defense or pass rush, but they should have an edge in the trenches to take advantage of.

Iowa State Becomes Bowl Eligible

Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers celebrates with fans after a 51-49 victory over Oklahoma State on Oct. 31, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These teams have identical records coming into the game, but it feels as if they are heading in different directions. UCF has lost four of their last six, including a true head-scratcher to the Arizona State Sun Devils in their most recent game.

Returning home gives them an advantage, but this is the perfect time for Jimmy Rogers to get his first win away from Ames and to become bowl-eligible. The Cyclones will pick up a hard-fought win, 27-21.

Jaylen Raynor will have two touchdowns, taking full advantage of the Knights’ defense, which will sell out to try to stop Flora, continuing his hot streak after a rocky start to his Iowa State tenure.