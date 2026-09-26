How to Watch Iowa State Football vs. Utah Utes in Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their first Big 12 game of the season, and the team has to feel good coming off their Week 3 win over Bowling Green.

With a 2-1 start to the season, the Cyclones should be optimistic about how the Jimmy Rogers era has started in Ames. This was a team that many predicted to struggle, but they have won the two games that they were supposed to in convincing fashion, and also played a top 25 Iowa Hawkeyes team right down to the wire.

Due to all of the players leaving the program, what Iowa State was going to look like this season was a major question. However, they have proven that they are going to be a strong defensive team and, on offense, will be looking to run the ball.

In Week 4, while they are at home, they will be tested in this game against the Utah Utes. The Utes come into the country ranked 15th in the nation, and this game is going to be challenging for the Cyclones. However, if their game against Iowa showed anything, it’s that they can hang with good teams. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Utah Utes vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Saturday, September 26th, 3:30 PM EST

Where: Ames, Iowa

Television: FOX

Sep 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) passes the ball against Utah State Aggies defensive back Chapman Lewis (21) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off their fantastic performance against Bowling Green, the Cyclones will be hoping to replicate that same game plan. This was a team that was able to run the football really effectively, and against a Utes team that has been really strong on offense, the game plan should be to keep them off the field as much as possible.

Aiden Flora is coming off a career-game against Bowling Green in which he totaled nearly 200 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Against Utah, getting Flora going on the ground once again and limiting possessions for Devon Dampier and the talented passing attack will be important.

This is going to be the biggest test for the Cyclones’ defense so far this season. Dampier leads a good passing attack, but the Utes also have three players, including their quarterback, with 100 yards on the ground.

Iowa State is understandably an underdog in this game, but they will be trying to pull off the upset and play the Utes tight. Rogers is no stranger to being able to get his team to compete in games that they might be a bit outmatched in terms of talent, and Saturday afternoon will be no different.