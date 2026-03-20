How to Watch Tennessee State Tigers vs Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their first-round matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers and the team will be hoping to set the tone for a successful March.

Coming off a great showing in the Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones are seeking to make a run in the NCAA tournament and complete what has been a great campaign. Iowa State started off the season as one of the top teams in the country, with a 16-0 start to the season, which was a program record.

The Cyclones were ranked as one of the top teams in the country, and they are starting to play at that level once again. Iowa State had a fantastic showing in the Big 12 tournament and has built a ton of momentum heading into March Madness. For a team that hasn’t been in the Final Four since 1944, this could be the best chance to reach that mark or exceed it.

In order to accomplish their lofty goals, they will need to get things started on a positive note. That will start on Friday, and here is how to watch.

Who: Tennessee State Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Friday, March 20, 2026, 2:50 PM ET

Television: CBS

Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, MO)

As a large favorite and a number two seed in the Midwest region, the Cyclones are a sizable favorite against the Tigers, and rightfully so. Iowa State has played in the best conference in college basketball this year and has seen the best of the best in the nation.

The Tigers have been able to have a very nice season, but trying to topple the Cyclones is going to be a tall task for them. Iowa State has been one of the best teams in the country on both ends of the court and will cause some matchup problems for Tennessee State.

Iowa State is going to be led by one of the best trios in all of college basketball, with Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, and Joshua Jefferson all having fantastic campaigns. These three will be looking to carry the Cyclones to new heights this March, and they will be key to a successful run.

While Iowa State will be a significant favorite against the Tigers, they can’t take any team that they face lightly in March. This matchup should be the easiest of the tournament for the Cyclones, but they must be prepared for a team with nothing to lose.