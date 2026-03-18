Ranking Top Three Threats to Iowa State Basketball in Midwest Region

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for the NCAA tournament, which starts for them on Friday, and they will be hoping to win the Midwest region and make the Final Four.

It has been an incredible season thus far for the Cyclones, and this is a team that is hoping to accomplish a lot more in the coming weeks. While they might not have been able to win the Big 12 tournament, they had a fantastic showing before they were ousted on a buzzer-beater by Jaden Bradley of the Arizona Wildcats.

However, the mindset of the team following what could be seen as a heartbreaking loss is one of optimism and reason to believe that they can beat any team in the country. On Selection Sunday, Iowa State landed in the Midwest region as the number two seed and knew what their path to the Final Four would look like. Here are the three top threats for the Cyclones in their region.

Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara Broncos forward Elijah Mahi | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the Broncos might be the 10 seed in the region, they are going to be very much a contender to take down the Kentucky Wildcats. Despite lofty expectations this year and a lot of talent, the Wildcats have underachieved, and the draw of Santa Clara in the seven vs. ten matchup is going to be a challenge.

The Broncos had a great year and have played some good basketball against top teams like the Gonzaga Bulldogs. While they would have to get past the Wildcats first, they could be a threat to the Cyclones in the second round.

Virginia Cavaliers

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) and guard Dallin Hall (30) defend | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In what could be their Sweet 16 matchup, Iowa State would be matching up against the runner-up in the ACC conference. The Cavaliers play a slightly different brand of basketball with Tony Bennett no longer their coach. Virginia can get up and down the court and score a bit more now than in previous years, and their defense is also still strong. However, as a three seed, this wouldn’t be a terrible matchup for the Cyclones compared to teams like the Illinois Fighting Illini or Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | David Banks-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly, the toughest challenge for the Cyclones is going to be the number one seed in the region, and that is the Wolverines. While they might not be playing their best basketball of late, this is a team that has had a great overall season, and it would be a big surprise if they weren’t in the Elite 8. Michigan is a solid team on both ends of the court, and this matchup would be a great one if it happens.