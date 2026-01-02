How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs Iowa State Cyclones

With the new year here for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team will be getting set for their first conference matchup of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It was a great end to the calendar year for the Cyclones, who have entered 2026 and the start of conference play with an undefeated 13-0 record. With some signature wins already on their resume, the team is considered one of the best in the country.

Now, they will be heading into conference play in arguably the best basketball conference this year. With some really talented teams in the Big 12, every week will feature a marquee matchup for Iowa State.

However, this is a program that has to be pleased with what they have accomplished so far. Even though going undefeated in the Big 12 is highly unlikely, the Cyclones have proven that they can win the conference this campaign and have their eyes set on making some noise come March as well.

With the start of conference play getting going, the first game against the Mountaineers will be a good one to get their feet wet. West Virginia isn’t projected to be the best team this year, but this will be a nice early conference test. Here’s the information on how to watch.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Friday, January 2, 2026, 9:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN2

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

Coming into the matchup, the Mountaineers are 9-4 but have struggled against some of the better competition that they have faced in out-of-conference play. When looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the program, it is no surprise that they are still a defensive-minded program. Offensively, this unit has struggled, and Iowa State is not a good matchup for them.

The Cyclones have a much-improved offense with Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic leading the way, but this is a team that is one of the best in the entire country on the defensive end.

It could be a long night for West Virginia’s offense, and they will have to try to get hot from three-point range to compete. Coming off the little holiday break, Iowa State should be able to move to 1-0 in the Big 12 with this game likely being a comfortable victory at home. However, it will be good to see how the conference truly looks once play gets going.

