Iowa State Basketball Coach Shuts Down Potential Coaching Rumors

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a massive game in the Sweet 16 against the Tennessee Volunteers, but with a prominent job opening up, rumors spread quickly about their head coach being an option.

Following a really strong performance in the Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones have been able to carry that momentum into the NCAA tournament. In their first two games, Iowa State has been extremely impressive, and a majority of that has come without their star forward Joshua Jefferson.

Despite one of the best players in the country being out, it hasn’t slowed down the Cyclones so far. However, the matchup against the Volunteers will be their toughest test yet, but they appear hopeful that he can return.

In his absence, there have been multiple players stepping up with the expanded roles and playing time. Guards Nate Heise and Killyan Toure have been excellent in the tournament on both ends of the court. These two performing well have been key to the team being able to perform well, but it has also been the coaching staff making adjustments on the fly that have paid major dividends.

T.J. Otzelberger has emerged as one of the best coaches in the country and has created a really strong program with the Cyclones. However, that will certainly make other programs interested in his services, and one of the top jobs in the nation just opened up.

Otzelberger Shuts Down Rumors

TJ Otzelberger starts off hot today around the coaching carousel across college basketball and the rumors surrounding teams interested in him. Plus, update on Joshua Jefferson.



“Any speculation with me and any other jobs or opportunities are not true”



Listen to his full… pic.twitter.com/lSsPYRxHHk — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) March 25, 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels recently fired head coach Hubert Davis, creating an opening for one of the most prestigious jobs in the country. North Carolina is expected to cast a wide net for their search this time around, and Otzelberger is going to be a name mentioned.

However, he recently shut down rumors about potentially leaving the Cyclones and is solely focused on the NCAA tournament. It is certainly understandable to see Otzelberger’s name mentioned as a candidate, and it is a testament to the type of coach that he is.

Furthermore, with the program recently losing Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, it is fair for the fanbase to be concerned about the potential of losing Otzelberger as well. Fortunately, the head coach has put these rumors and potential speculation to bed quickly ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup. Hopefully, the Cyclones will keep their momentum up and secure a trip to the Elite 8.