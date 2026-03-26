Iowa State Basketball Fans Get Joshua Jefferson Injury Update

The Iowa State Cyclones have looked fantastic through their first two games of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, defeating the Tennessee State Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats in convincing fashion.

Now, they are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region, in the Sweet Sixteen. The biggest storyline heading into the game is the availability of their star forward, Joshua Jefferson.

Not even three minutes into the game against Tennessee State in the Round of 64, Jefferson suffered a nasty ankle sprain. He needed to be helped off the court and was later seen using crutches to move around the back.

Eventually, he returned to the bench with a walking boot. Against Kentucky, he was using a scooter to move around. With some more days to recover, what is his status for the game against Tennessee?

T.J. Otzelberger shares Joshua Jefferson update

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the media after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee State Tigers at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke to some media members on March 25 and shared an update on Jefferson’s status.

The star forward is working as hard as he can to put his body in a position where he will be able to get onto the court. However, Otzelberger provided no concrete answer, one way or another, about whether he would be in the lineup.

“He’s working tirelessly every day, countless sessions in the training room trying to do everything he can. His ankle is getting better every single day. It’s gonna take right up to game time,” the head coach shared.

That isn’t all too surprising an answer. Iowa State doesn’t want to share too much information that could help the Volunteers build a stronger game plan against them for their Sweet Sixteen matchup.

Otzelberger isn’t going to share a percentage on the odds of Jefferson returning or make a prediction one way or the other, but is very happy that there is even a chance his star forward can suit up.

TJ Otzelberger starts off hot today around the coaching carousel across college basketball and the rumors surrounding teams interested in him. Plus, update on Joshua Jefferson.



“Any speculation with me and any other jobs or opportunities are not true”



Listen to his full… pic.twitter.com/lSsPYRxHHk — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) March 25, 2026

“This isn’t supposed to be something that you’re even in consideration for at this point, so credit to (head athletic trainer) Vic (Miller) and Joshua, but, again, we’ll take it as it comes,” Otzelberger said.

If it is any consolation for Cyclones fans, injury analyst Marty Jaramillo believes that Jefferson will ultimately suit up against Tennessee.

That would be quite a boon for Iowa State, which has looked in two games without him. However, things won’t get any easier as the team progresses deeper into the tournament, with competition intensifying.

Having Jefferson would certainly improve their odds of advancing and competing for a national title.