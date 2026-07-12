Iowa State Basketball Has the Perfect Non-Conference Schedule

The Iowa State Cyclones are going into the 2026-27 season with sky high expectations. Over the last few years, head coach T.J. Otzelberger has built up the program to becoming one of the most competitive in the nation, and now, it could potentially be their year to go all the way.

On July 7th, Iowa State officially released their non-conference schedule. The Cyclones will take on the Memphis Tigers on November 2nd in Sioux Falls, SD to begin the season, followed by the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on November 6th at home.

Next up is the Southern Jaguars at home on November 10th. Iowa State then plays the Niagara Eagles at home on the 15th before the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, NV on Feast Week. That week will begin with the San Diego State Aztecs on the 24th, not included in the Players Era tournament.

They then host the Alcorn State Braves on December 2nd, followed by the Purdue Boilermakers on the 6th at home, then go on the road for the first time to play at the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 10. They host the North Carolina Central Eagles on the 13th, then play in Kansas City, MO against the Missouri State Bears on the 18th. They end with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on the 21st and the New Hampshire Wildcats on the 29th, both at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State Schedule Looks Favorable

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) shoots in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones have a very favorable schedule that could see them undefeated going into conference play, just like last year. They host a perfect mix of easy games, tough but favorable games, and have a couple tests that will build character.

They won’t have to play any super tough road games, but that Cy-Hawk battle with Iowa will certainly be a big one. In addition, all of their non-conference neutral site games are in favorable places, and not too far for fans to travel. With the way that the Iowa State faithful travels, most neutral sites will feel like home games anyway.

The Players Era will be the biggest test though. It feels like every year, it becomes a more intense tournament, and just because the Cyclones were successful last year doesn’t mean they will again. They should take down San Diego State to open the week, but it’s going to be tough from there. That should certainly be the week that Iowa State circles on their calendar.

Iowa State has a crucial year ahead, and a favorable non-conference schedule that includes lots of opportunity against an abundance of unique opponents should set the blueprint of what could, and should be a successful season under Coach Otzelberger.