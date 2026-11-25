The Iowa State Cyclones started things up in the Players Era 16 with a matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs. For the Cyclones, it was their defense that led the way for the team in what ended up being a comfortable win.

Iowa State is a team that had a lot of success in Las Vegas last year and was hopeful to replicate that. This is a much different-looking roster, but they got off to a good start against San Diego State.

While both of these teams are known for their defensive prowess, it was the offense that led the way in the first half. The Cyclones were the better team during the first 20 minutes, holding a 41-33 lead, but the action was competitive early on.

Even though the game might have had some good pace to it, it was the defense of Iowa State that helped them get the lead. They were able to win the turnover battle early on and had six steals.

For the Cyclones, it was none other than Tre Singleton who was leading the way for Iowa State offensively. He has quickly emerged as the best player on the team, and he led the way for them with 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field and also going 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

With Iowa State having a 40-point half, Singleton got some help in the scoring department from Ryan Prather, who scored nine points and hit two three-pointers. As expected for the Aztecs, it was Latrell Davis leading the way with 15 points.

Defense Leads the Way

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) celebrates after scoring against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second half, the game might not have been the cleanest, but the Cyclones continued to play well defensively and did enough to secure the win.

Iowa State is a team that is playing with some pace, but the identity of this team and when they are still at their best is when they are playing well on defense.

This was certainly going to be one of the better defensive performances for Iowa State this season and it was a positive start to the Players Era 16. Iowa State being able to score over 70 points is a recipe for success for them when they are playing as well as they did on the defensive end of the court.

The Aztecs ended up shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 25 percent from three-point range. With 18 turnovers in this game, the Cyclones defense was a major difference maker. Overall, it was a 81-68 win for Iowa State and they will be getting set for a Sweet 16 rematch against the Tennessee Volunteers.