The Iowa State Cyclones are heading to Las Vegas, NV, to play in the Players Era Festival, participating in the Players Era 16 that they hope to win.

Throughout the first four games of the season, Iowa State has struggled. They lost the opener to the Memphis Tigers, but followed up with three straight home wins over inferior opponents.

Unfortunately, the only game that seemed complete from start to finish was their win over the Southern Jaguars, where they absolutely dominated. Outside of that, the season hasn’t been fantastic. However, they will win their first-round game against the San Diego State Aztecs.

San Diego State has had a pretty solid start to the season. They are currently 5-0, with a Power Five win over the Colorado Buffaloes. However, the victory doesn’t mean much, as Colorado has had a poor season thus far.

Iowa State should have the edge over San Diego State

Feb 21, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Taj Degourville (24) controls the ball as Colorado State Rams forward Jevin Muniz (55) guards in the first half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The resume is solid, but nothing special, and their roster isn’t exactly filled with talent. Latrell Davis is their leading scorer, putting up 20.0 points per game. He’s definitely had a big jump from being just a role player with the San Jose State Spartans a season ago, but it does say a lot about a team.

Other than Davis, Bear Cherry is their second offensive option. Outside of a fantastic name, he’s a solid option, averaging 12.0 points a night. He was a 15.5-point-per-game scorer with the Sac State Hornets last season. Overall, the team has a lot of size, but no players who look capable of carrying them past an elite program.

And while the Cyclones did lose to Memphis earlier this season, they have been fantastic against non-Power Conference teams. Over the past two seasons, they have lost just one non-conference game period. And that was to a high major.

In fact, they haven’t lost to a mid-major opponent (besides the Tigers) since 2020-21, their dreadful 2-23 season. That year, they were defeated by the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Iowa State shouldn’t have too much trouble with this Aztecs team that doesn’t feel immensely special.

The Cyclones also had nine days to fix the issues that they had early this season. Fixing the overhelping on defense and finding a way to get star guard Tamin Lipsey going is something that Iowa State probably can fix with a week and a half of focus.

The Cyclones may not have had the perfect start to the season, but the combination of San Diego State’s unspecial resume, under-talented roster, and Iowa State’s inability to fall to non-Power Conference programs consistently creates what should feel like a win for the squad on Tuesday.