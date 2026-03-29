Iowa State Basketball Star Shares He Will Declare for NBA Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones 2025-26 season was over for a few hours after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament before attention turned to the future.

Shortly after the game ended, news began to emerge from the locker room about which players would be returning to the team next season. One of the players who said that he still had some things to think through was Milan Momcilovic.

After leading the country with his 48.7% shooting from 3-point range, Momcilovic was moving up NBA draft big boards as the season moved along. Now, he is going to see just how legitimate those NBA aspirations are.

In an exclusive with Cyclone Alert, the sharpshooting forward revealed that he will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Milan Momcilovic declaring for NBA draft

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"I probably, definitely, (will) test the draft," Momcilovic told Cyclone Alert in a conversation at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, via Alec Busse (subscription required). "Just because I think I've had a good year and shot the ball very well that I can."

It certainly makes sense for Momcilovic to test the NBA draft waters and see what kind of feedback he receives. His shooting skills are elite and will draw interest from scouts and evaluators.

"I don't know what feedback we'll get," Momcilovic said on his NBA Draft decision. "We'll see if I stay in or come back. That's still to be determined."

What they will be looking for during the pre-draft process is how he does in other areas of the game. He can score in more ways than just 3-point shooting, showcasing an array of mid-post moves and turnaround jumpers.

Milan Momcilovic has arrived for the Cyclones! pic.twitter.com/WAHpRShN8Q — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

His athleticism will certainly be tested, going up against the best players in the 2026 NBA Draft class. He’ll need to show that he can hold up defensively and that he can potentially make more of an impact outside of just shooting.

"There are fewer guys who are true specialists in the NBA at this point," Jeremy Woo of ESPN said. "It helps to have broader skills, but if you're smart and you can shoot and you know what your role is (that helps your chances)."

The kind of feedback he receives will have a major impact on the Iowa State basketball program. There is a lot of production and talent that already has to be replaced with Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Nate Heise all exhausting their eligibility.

T.J. Otzelberger is going to be tested this offseason with assistant JR Blount also moving on, accepting the head coaching position with the San Diego Toreros.

Replacing those three players and his top assistant, who helps lead the recruiting charge, will be difficult enough; adding Momcilovic as a potential departure would be incredibly difficult to overcome.

However, there is still a chance that he withdraws from the draft and returns to Ames. It is what some scouts believe he should ultimately do.

“If I were his agent, I would tell him to maximize this next season in college," the Western Conference scout said. "Make as much money as he can. Save it all. And then go pro after next season."

The next few weeks will be suspenseful for the Cyclones, with the junior’s decision playing a massive role in shaping the 2026-27 roster.