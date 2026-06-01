Iowa State Basketball Star Milan Momcilovic Might Not Live Up to High Price Tag

The Iowa State Cyclones were extremely busy in the transfer portal early on, adding a bunch of new faces following the departure of some key players. However, one of their stars from last year has yet to make a decision on where he will play next season.

It was a fantastic campaign for the Cyclones during the 2025-26 season. Iowa State was able to reach the Sweet 16, and the team was really talented. Unfortunately, they were eliminated from March Madness, perhaps a bit too early, following an injury to their top player, Joshua Jefferson.

Iowa State was a program that had one of the best trios in the country with Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, and Milan Momcilovic. As Jefferson and Lipsey try to take the next step and make it in the NBA, Momcilovic recently made the decision to return to school and is in the transfer portal.

While this trio was fantastic for the Cyclones last year, Jefferson was the best player on the team, and then it was Lipsey second. Momcilovic was a great third option for the team, and while he had a fantastic shooting season and was the best three-point shooter in the country, there are clearly concerns about his game, as shown by his not staying in the NBA Draft. Now, as the best player in the transfer portal, expectations for him are going to be through the roof.

Momcilovic Might Not Live Up to Expectations

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Even though he is a fantastic player, Momcilovic might have unrealistic expectations bestowed on him. With the Cyclones, he was the third option for the team and a solid player off the ball.

With a price tag that could be around $7 million for next year, wherever he lands is going to be expecting him to be a star player. While the argument can be made that he is that caliber of player, there are flaws to his game.

Momcilovic is not a good rebounder or defender at his position, and at times can be taken out of a game. The sharpshooter relies on the offense and ball movement to get looks from three, and isn’t the best at creating his own shot, especially from beyond the arc.

These are all certainly things that he can improve upon going into his senior year. However, expectations based on how much he is going to be paid could result in some disappointment compared to what his production will likely be.