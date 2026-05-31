Milan Momcilovic Will Greatly Raise Ceiling of Team He Joins

In his three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones, Milan Momcilovic developed into the best shooter in men’s college basketball.

He took his game to another level during his tenure in Ames, growing and developing under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones know how impactful a player he can be after he led the team in scoring and made history during the 2025-26 season.

Momcilovic owns the single-season record for 3-pointers made with 136. He connected on 48.7% of his 3-point attempts, becoming the first player in men’s basketball history to lead the country in both statistics.

That shooting and offensive prowess are exactly why he is such a sought-after player in the transfer portal. Regardless of where he elects to go, he is going to make a major impact, improving the team’s long-term outlook.

Milan Momcilovic will greatly improve projections for any team

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As Eric Crawford of WDRB shared on X, securing a commitment from Momcilovic will change perceptions of the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Both teams are going to move up the Eric Maya rankings, based on the roster projections, if they can add the former Iowa State star to the mix.

Crawford shared that if Louisville lands him, they will be well inside the top 10. They could be as high as No. 3 and as low as No. 7, giving them one of the most impressive collections of talent in the county.

Should Kentucky land him, they will jump somewhere in the range of Nos. 13 and 19. Right now, they look like they would be on the outside looking in of the top 25 in a loaded SEC.

Interestingly, Crawford makes no mention of the Arizona Wildcats, who are the third team in the mix for Momcilovic. Already viewed as one of the top teams in the nation, adding Momcilovic to their lineup would solidify their standing as a national championship contender.

Milan Momcilovic watch is real. Several places can do this. Using the "Roster projection" tool at Evan Miya's site, adding him to the Cardinals roster projects it to a preseason rank between No. 3 and No. 7 nationally. To Kentucky's between No. 13 and 19. — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 31, 2026

It would also crush the spirit of Cyclones fans. Seeing one of the best players in program history suit up for a Big 12 rival is certainly the thing Iowa State faithful would want to see the least.

Those wide ranges of projections with Momcilovic in the mix go to show just how impactful he can be. Despite having some self-proclaimed shortcomings in his game, he can still swing the tide of momentum for a program in a major way.

An elite, high-volume 3-point shooter with incredible efficiency, Momcilovic is looking for the perfect fit for his skill set to help raise his stock for the 2027 NBA Draft.