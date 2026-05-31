Milan Momcilovic Will Greatly Raise Ceiling of Team He Joins
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In his three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones, Milan Momcilovic developed into the best shooter in men’s college basketball.
He took his game to another level during his tenure in Ames, growing and developing under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones know how impactful a player he can be after he led the team in scoring and made history during the 2025-26 season.
Momcilovic owns the single-season record for 3-pointers made with 136. He connected on 48.7% of his 3-point attempts, becoming the first player in men’s basketball history to lead the country in both statistics.
That shooting and offensive prowess are exactly why he is such a sought-after player in the transfer portal. Regardless of where he elects to go, he is going to make a major impact, improving the team’s long-term outlook.
Milan Momcilovic will greatly improve projections for any team
As Eric Crawford of WDRB shared on X, securing a commitment from Momcilovic will change perceptions of the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Both teams are going to move up the Eric Maya rankings, based on the roster projections, if they can add the former Iowa State star to the mix.
Crawford shared that if Louisville lands him, they will be well inside the top 10. They could be as high as No. 3 and as low as No. 7, giving them one of the most impressive collections of talent in the county.
Should Kentucky land him, they will jump somewhere in the range of Nos. 13 and 19. Right now, they look like they would be on the outside looking in of the top 25 in a loaded SEC.
Interestingly, Crawford makes no mention of the Arizona Wildcats, who are the third team in the mix for Momcilovic. Already viewed as one of the top teams in the nation, adding Momcilovic to their lineup would solidify their standing as a national championship contender.
It would also crush the spirit of Cyclones fans. Seeing one of the best players in program history suit up for a Big 12 rival is certainly the thing Iowa State faithful would want to see the least.
Those wide ranges of projections with Momcilovic in the mix go to show just how impactful he can be. Despite having some self-proclaimed shortcomings in his game, he can still swing the tide of momentum for a program in a major way.
An elite, high-volume 3-point shooter with incredible efficiency, Momcilovic is looking for the perfect fit for his skill set to help raise his stock for the 2027 NBA Draft.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.