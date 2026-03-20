Iowa State Basketball Star Receives High Praise Heading into NCAA Tournament

With the NCAA tournament here for the Iowa State Cyclones, this feels like it can be a special year for the program.

The Cyclones have had a lot of success in the T.J. Otzelberger era, with this year being their fifth straight trip to the NCAA tournament. Even though they have had some good teams, they have not had a ton of success in March Madness.

As the number two seed in the Midwest region, this feels like a golden opportunity for the team to make a run, and there is a lot to like about their team. While Iowa State always brings it defensively, they have greatly improved on the offensive end of the court.

The emergence of both Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic has played a significant part in the offensive improvement. If the offensive play can be sustained, it will help them achieve their lofty goals for the tournament.

Furthermore, while Jefferson and Momcilovic have deservedly received a lot of praise for their play this year, it has been another great season for the heart and soul of the program, the last couple of seasons.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN recently ranked the Top 50 players in March Madness, and senior guard Tamin Lipsey for the Cyclones came in ranked a respectable 39th.

Lipsey Will Be Key

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With March Madness here, the game does undoubtedly change a bit. Guard play in close games becomes key, and having a good decision-maker at the position is key. Fortunately, the Cyclones have one of the best in the country in Lipsey, and as a four-year starter, there will be few players who have more experience than him.

This season, Lipsey did a little bit of everything for Iowa State. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game. His ability to get on the glass and help out in that area is one of the main reasons why the Cyclones are one of the best rebounding teams in the country.

Furthermore, while his offensive skill set is important, he is also one of the best in the country at forcing turnovers. Lipsey is able to get into passing lanes and cause havoc, resulting in his 2.2 steals per game.

Overall, the senior guard is going to be pivotal for what will hopefully be a long run in the NCAA tournament. If he is able to help control the game for Iowa State, they will be in a good position for success.