This Group Will Be Key for Iowa State Basketball in March Madness

As the Iowa State Cyclones get set for their first-round matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers, the team will be hoping to accomplish some special things this year.

Coming off a very good regular season and an impressive Big 12 tournament, the Cyclones are now being considered as one of the teams to beat in the NCAA tournament. Iowa State getting a two seed was a very good thing, with them hovering around the three-line coming into their conference tournament.

However, two lopsided victories and playing the Arizona Wildcats right down to the wire helped them secure their strong seeding. Furthermore, in the Midwest Region, there is reason to believe that the Cyclones will have a strong chance of making it all the way to the Final Four.

The Michigan Wolverines are a bit banged up and didn’t look overly impressive in the Big 10 tournament without L.J. Cason. While they would still be a very challenging matchup in a potential Elite 8 showdown, Iowa State has proven that they can hang with the best of the best. In order for them to accomplish what they are set out to do and reach their goals, the performance of their star trio will be key.

Star Trio Will Be Key

Iowa State Men's Basketball players Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, and Joshua Jefferson | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the main reasons for the success of the program this year has been the play of their star trio. At the point guard position, senior Tamin Lipsey has been a steady force for the team on both ends of the court. In March, it is imperative to have strong guard play and a veteran leader to trust with the ball in his hands in clutch moments. Lipsey might be one of the more underrated players in the country in this area, and the Cyclones should feel good about having him at point guard.

At forward, Iowa State has the luxury of having one of the best shooters in the country in Milan Momcilovic. The sharpshooter was arguably the best three-point shooter in college basketball, with multiple games of having eight three-pointers. When he gets hot, this offense is a completely different animal.

Furthermore, last but not least is their second-team All-American Joshua Jefferson. The senior forward is one of the best all-around players in the country and has seemingly found his groove of late.

With these three players leading the way, the Cyclones are capable and have proven that they can contend with any team in the country.