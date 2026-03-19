Iowa State Basketball Star Rightfully Seen as a Top Talent in NCAA Tournament

With the start of the NCAA tournament right around the corner for the Iowa State Cyclones, expectations are high for the number two seed in the Midwest region.

It has been a great year so far for the Cyclones and this is a program that has their eyes set on much more. Iowa State was one of the best teams in one of the best conferences in college basketball. This is a good combination and reason to believe that they can be a true contender.

Fortunately, one of the most important things for the Cyclones is that they are healthy at this point in the season. Some of the top teams in the country are battling with key players out, and one of those teams is the Michigan Wolverines. A potential showdown could happen between these two teams in the Elite 8. An injury to L.J. Cason could end up being the difference maker in a game between two teams with a ton of talent.

While there are a lot of big names and talented players around the nation, the Cyclones also aren’t short on star power. They have one of the best trios in basketball, led by one of the top players.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN recently ranked the Top 50 players in the country, and Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson came in ranked 8th in the country.

Jefferson Rightfully Seen as Top Talent

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As a second-team All-American, it should come as no surprise to see Jefferson being considered one of the best players in the country heading into March Madness. The senior forward has been able to have an incredible all-around campaign, and he is also playing some of his best basketball of the year right now.

In the Big 12 tournament, Jefferson was able to get to the 20-point mark in all three games, and that could be the difference maker for the program. At the beginning of the year, when the senior forward was playing at his best, the Cyclones were arguably one of the best teams in the country. As shown by the recent showing against the Arizona Wildcats, Jefferson, at his best, takes this team to a different level.

With some of the best players in the country ahead of him, it shows the level of talent that Jefferson has. If Iowa State is going to make a magical run, they will need their star to be at his best, which he has been of late.