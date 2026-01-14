Iowa State Cyclones Add More Depth in Secondary With Washington State Transfer

The Iowa State Cyclones have still been very busy working the transfer portal trying to rebuild their roster. Recently, Jimmy Rogers was able to bring over another one of his players from the Washington State Cougars.

Following a majority of the roster entering the transfer portal, Rogers knew that he was going to have to rebuild their program through the transfer portal. While resources aren’t nearly as much as some of the other teams who operate like that, the new head coach was well-prepared.

It was a bit of a step up coming to Iowa State from the Cougars for Rogers and he will be hungry to prove himself. In his one season with Washington State, he was able to exceed expectations and played some very competitive games against some impressive teams like the Ole Miss Rebels.

So far, as Rogers and the coaching staff get the team rebuilt, there has seemingly been a bit of a focus on the defensive side of the ball, especially with players coming over from Washington State. Recently, the team was able to add another transfer with the Tyrone Cotton III coming over.

Cyclones Add Secondary Depth

***FOOTBALL RECRUITING*** BREAKING: #IowaState has signed Washington State CB transfer Tyrone Cotton III, who spent a redshirt season in Pullman & will follow head coach Jimmy Rogers to Ames. Cotton III has four seasons of eligibility remaining.



PROFILE: https://t.co/6lDZ5eKw9i pic.twitter.com/0yEw3IrPeZ — Bill Seals (@williamseals) January 13, 2026

Cotton was a red-shirt freshman for the Cougars in 2025 and will be following Jesse Bobbit and Rogers to the Cyclones now. As a high school prospect, he was ranked as a three-star player and was ranked as a Top 75 player from his state.

Last season, Cotton didn’t get any playing time, but he clearly believes in both Bobbit and Rogers in order to want to follow them to Iowa State. As a recent three-star player, it is another nice addition for some depth and also for the future.

The Cyclones had a very strong secondary in 2025 before injuries ravaged the unit. Unfortunately, that was a major reason for some of the struggles of the team during their four-game losing streak. Furthermore, a lot of that talent has left the team as well.

As Iowa State continues to reshape the program, it has been encouraging to see the Rogers might be casting a wide net in terms of his recruiting in the future. While Matt Campbell was a good recruiting locally, Rogers might be able to bring in talent from around the country as shown by some of his transfers. Hopefully the team will be able to continue to bring in talent like Cotton who could be a nice player for the team for years to come.

