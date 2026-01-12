Iowa State Lands Former Highly-Ranked Oklahoma State Tight End in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have been searching all levels of college football for talent to bring in via the transfer portal.

It was a necessary course of action for new head coach Jimmy Rogers. No stranger to reclamation projects after having a roster with 75 newcomers while coaching the Washington State Cougars in 2025, a similar turnover is occurring at Iowa State ahead of the 2026 campaign.

With Matt Campbell's acceptance of the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, an unprecedented number of players entered the transfer portal. More than 50 players decided to explore their options, with the Cyclones leading the nation with 16 starters departing.

The only program that experienced more losses than Iowa State was the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who had more than 60 players enter the portal. Like the Cyclones, the Cowboys are undergoing a coaching change, moving on from long-time head coach Mike Gundy.

Iowa State secures commitment from Jordan Vyborny

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Iowa State is taking full advantage of the roster overhaul occurring in Stillwater, securing a commitment from a former Cowboy. As shared by Cyclone Fanatic on X, Rogers has landed another tight end.

Jordan Vyborny, who was the No. 14-ranked tight end in the Class of 2025, is coming to Ames. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this past fall, bringing some major upside to the positional group for the Cyclones.

Lauded for his route-running ability coming out of high school, there is some incredible potential with this addition. There is plenty of room for growth, already carrying himself well being listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

A willing blocker in the running game, Vyborny has all the tools and potential to become an every-down player at the collegiate level.

🚨 Oklahoma State tight end Jordan Vyborny commits to Iowa State 🚨



The 6'5, 240 pound tight end redshirted as a freshman in 2025, bringing four years of eligibility to Ames.



Vyborny was rated as the No. 14 tight end nationally in the Class of 2025. pic.twitter.com/rqB0vDiu1e — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) January 12, 2026

Adding a player of this caliber is a huge plus for Rogers and his offensive staff. The tight end depth chart was one hit incredibly hard by attrition this offseason, with Keaton Roskop, who didn’t record a statistic this past fall, being the only returnee at the position from 2025.

All-Big 12 performer Benjamin Bramer followed Campbell to Penn State. As did Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander. Tripp Walsh entered the portal and landed with the New Mexico Lobos.

Vyborny is the second tight end to commit to Iowa State today. Christian Greenlaw, formerly of the Hampton Pirates, also joined the program. Overall, he is the third player at the position to choose the Cyclones in the transfer portal, with Tyler Fortenberry coming from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Keep up to date with all the happenings with the Iowa State Football Transfer Portal Tracker!

More Iowa State Football News: