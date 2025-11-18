Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Set to Host Four-Star Recruit Twice
The Iowa State Cyclones have moved to 4-0 on the season following their recent win against Stonehill, and the program must feel good about how things are going.
It has been a nice start to the season for the Cyclones, who have been able to play some excellent basketball early on. While the schedule has been on the easier side to this point, Iowa State has handled business.
Their best win of the year so far came against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the schedule will be getting harder heading into Thanksgiving week. The Cyclones will be facing the St. John’s Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays in Las Vegas to start next week, and these two matchups will be very telling for the program.
This is shaping up to be a fantastic tournament and one that Iowa State would like to win and play well in. Getting signature wins against top schools from the Big East would help strengthen the resume and prove that the Cyclones are a contender this year.
As the team looks to continue their winning ways, the program is also going to be focused on sustaining success with good prospects. The 2026 class is looking strong, and the team is already starting to think about 2027. Early in the new year, the team is set to host four-star prospect Donovan Davis.
Cyclones Set to Host Davis Twice
The Wisconsin product is a talented four-star power forward who is drawing some interest from good schools in the area, including Iowa State. The Wisconsin Badgers, Marquette Golden Eagles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers all have unofficial visits scheduled.
Davis is currently ranked as the second-best prospect from the state of Wisconsin, ninth-best power forward, and 45th prospect overall according to 247 Sports. The strong ratings indicate that he can be a great addition to the program, and he already has the size to perform at the next level.
At 6’7”, 200lbs, Davis should be ready physically to make an impact relatively soon, no matter where he ends up playing. While it is still very early in the process, Iowa State having two unofficial visits scheduled compared to the other schools only having one should be seen as encouraging.
As the program hopes to continue to have a strong season in the 2025-26 campaign, keeping an eye toward the future is always important. As a top 50 prospect, Davis would be a solid addition to the team in 2027.