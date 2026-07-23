Iowa State Cyclones Basketball Wisely Seen as Early Contender in Big 12 Conference

While the college basketball season still might be months away for the Iowa State Cyclones, hopes will once again be high that this can be a special season for the program.

Last year, the Cyclones were one of the best teams in college basketball throughout the season. Iowa State started the season with a 16-0 record and got all the way up to being ranked number two in the AP Poll at one point.

By the end of the season, the Cyclones were able to build an impressive resume and were the number two seed in their region. Unfortunately, their run in the NCAA Tournament ended early thanks to an injury to their star Joshua Jefferson.

Now, with the group looking very different with Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey in the NBA, and Milan Momcilovic transferring to Kentucky, early expectations are a bit mixed.

The Cyclones did add a lot of quality players in the transfer portal and also have a couple of players returning. However, the Big 12 is a really talented conference, and it won’t be an easy road.

Jon Rothstein recently released his preseason Big 12 rankings and the Cyclones came in a very respectable third behind the Arizona Wildcats and the Houston Cougars.

Iowa State Poised for Another Great Season

Big 12 Preseason Power Rankings. pic.twitter.com/62qWBwV033 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 22, 2026

The Cyclones being ranked as the third-best team in one of the best conferences in basketball is certainly encouraging to see. Due to all of the roster moves, they very easily could have been ranked lower than third, and it would have been understandable.

While it could take time for the team to gel, there is some talent and the depth of the unit really could be a strength. However, it would be foolish not to point out the amount of production that they lost.

Losing their three best players along with a really key bench piece in Nate Heise is going to be hard to replace. Jefferson, Lipsey, and Momcilovic made up a ton of the scoring for the team, and this trio was one of the most effective groups when on the court in the entire country.

Now, head coach T.J. Otzelberger will certainly have his work cut out for him if he is going to have this team live up to their lofty expectations. While the new faces will have to adjust, the Cyclones do have some good returning talent led by guard Killyan Toure.

As Toure heads into his second year, the sky is really the limit for him. If he can be the offensive player that he showed glimpses of at the end of the season, Toure could end up being one of the best players in the conference.

Overall, the third-place ranking as of now by Rothstein is really encouraging to see. While it might take time to figure out lineups and rotations, this team does have a lot of talent.