Iowa State Cyclones Guard Wisely Predicted To Have Breakout Year

As the Iowa State Cyclones start to prepare for the upcoming season, expectations will once again be high for a group that has been consistently good the last several years.

Since T.J. Otzelberger came in and took over as the head coach, the Cyclones have emerged as a perennial contender in the Big 12 and have had some talented groups.

Last season, it really felt like Iowa State had a chance to make some serious noise. Unfortunately, an ankle injury to Joshua Jefferson in the opening moments of the first game of the NCAA Tournament derailed their hopes in the NCAA tournament, and they were ultimately knocked out in the Sweet 16 by the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Cyclones certainly had the talent to go further as a number two seed, but without their best player, being knocked out early was understandable. Now, as the team prepares for next season, there will be a lot of new faces for the team. However, one returning starter could be key for their success.

Jon Rothstein recently highlighted five players in the Big 12 who are poised for breakout seasons. One of the players making the list was Iowa State guard Kilyan Toure.

Toure Predicted To Be Breakout Player

5 Big 12 Breakout Players. pic.twitter.com/hR7vrJ2ETb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 22, 2026

As a starter as a freshman, there is a ton to like about Toure’s game and the type of player that he can be during the 2026-27 campaign. He was an elite defender at the guard position as a freshman, and one of the best on-ball defenders in the Big 12.

While Toure will undoubtedly be bringing that elite ability defensively, his offensive game is what could take him to the next level. Last season, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

From an efficiency standpoint, he shot 46% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc. Shooting the ball is where the biggest leap can come from for Toure.

If he becomes a more effective shooter, especially from beyond the arc, his game will reach a completely different level. Furthermore, without Lipsey, it will be interesting to see if he is tasked with running the offense a bit more as one of the guards.

With a plethora of experience from a year as a starter under his belt, Toure should take a massive jump up as a sophomore and could end up being the best player on the team next season.